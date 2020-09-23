Europe faces an economic winter as the virus returns  

A nurse disinfects the hands of a patient at the Calesas healthcare centre in the Usera neighbourhood, under partial lockdown, in Madrid. OSCAR DEL POZO | AFP | Getty Images

Europe is now grappling with a second wave of coronavirus infections that could once again wreak significant damage on the region's economy. The euro zone, the area that shares the single currency, saw its economy tank by 11.8% in the second quarter of 2020, hit by strict lockdown measures used to contain the spread of the virus. Economists predicted a rebound in the second half of 2020 but are now questioning those forecasts. Many governments are announcing new lockdown restrictions, or a slowing of reopenings, as they deal with a significant uptick in cases. "The likelihood of a double dip, i.e. another contraction in the fourth quarter, has increased significantly," Carsten Brzeski, a chief economist at ING, told CNBC Wednesday. He expects more regional lockdowns in the coming weeks such as those already seen in Madrid, Spain, and Lyon, France.

As we head through to (the) fourth quarter, there's obviously a lot more restrictions in place and that's really going to curb growth. Chris Williamson Chief business economist at IHS Markit

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of Sep. 22, there had been 2.9 million confirmed infections in Europe with Spain and France now seeing daily cases rise above the 10,000 mark. There is a "big risk of a double dip" in the fourth quarter, Chris Williamson, the chief business economist at IHS Markit, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday. Data out this week showed that the recovery has stalled in the euro zone in September. The flash euro zone PMI (purchasing managers' index) composite index — which measures both manufacturing and services — stood at 50.1, just marginally pushing into expansion territory. This latest preliminary number points to a three-month low in economic activity for the region. "As we head through to (the) fourth quarter, there's obviously a lot more restrictions in place and that's really going to curb growth," Williamson added.