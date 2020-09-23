Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Three days of memorial ceremonies for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg began Wednesday at the Supreme Court, where her flag-draped coffin was carried past clerks who worked for her during her 27 years on the bench and was brought into the building's Great Hall.

A private ceremony for Ginsburg's colleagues, close friends and family took place inside.

Members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects to the justice as she lies in repose on Wednesday and Thursday. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Thursday.

On Friday, one week after her death, Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, the first woman and second Supreme Court justice to do so.

Ginsburg, the senior member of the court's liberal wing, died of complications from pancreatic cancer. She will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery, alongside her husband, Marty Ginsburg, who died a decade ago.

Even as the nation mourns, a fierce battle is underway over her replacement. Trump has said he will name a nominee on Saturday.