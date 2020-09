(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

CNBC's Jim Cramer praised the quarterly results for General Mills on Wednesday, saying the company's stock is "is the kind of thing you can recommend to your friends."

The food company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter and raised its dividend, with CEO Jeff Harmening crediting "broad-based" market share gains and at-home food demand due the pandemic for the performance.