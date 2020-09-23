Mark Cuban: Every household in America should receive a $1,000 stimulus check every 2 weeks for the next 2 months

Additionally, families would have to spend each check within 10 days, or they would lose the money, Cuban says. He believes this "use it or lose it approach" would be beneficial because it would promote spending, which would help businesses stay open and stimulate the economy. "I don't care what they spend it on," Cuban told KNX 1070 News Radio in May. "It could be candy, it could be rent, it could be their mortgage, it could be anything they deem necessary or that they want." Without mandating the money be spent within 10 days of receipt, Cuban believes many Americans will save it. "People are uncertain about their future, so rather than spending, they save," he says. He has a point: Many Americans have been saving more amid the pandemic than ever. In April, the personal savings rate hit a record high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. With Cuban's plan, "the whole goal is to get that money every two weeks into the economy," he says. "Once businesses start having demand, even if they're closed and working online, then there is a reason for them to be able to bring back employees and retain those employees if demand is sustained." Cuban acknowledges this plan would be costly. "There is certainly a lot of risk in this use it or lose it approach," he said in a tweet in May. "But it will allow for demand for non-essential products and services to increase, hopefully keeping most businesses alive."

However, Cuban's plan would work better if it specifically targeted those most in need, Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, tells CNBC Make It. "What's good about [Cuban's plan], and what's important, is he reflects the urgency of the situation," Marr says. "But I think you target money first for people that are hurting. People who are hurting and don't have other income, they're going to spend. I think if you did stimulus payments, they need to be targeted by income." Affluent Americans and those who can work from home are able to save more, Marr says. Giving them extra money right now won't necessarily encourage them to spend more. Marr would also do away with the "use it or lose it" approach pitched by Cuban, he says. "I don't think the 'spend it now' is workable," Marr explains. "The government could not keep track of that." All in all, it does make sense to support additional stimulus payments, on top of "substantial unemployment and nutrition support," Marr says. "That combination of unemployment insurance and the stimulus checks in the spring and summer was very effective," he says. "It kept support for low- and middle-income people."

