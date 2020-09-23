Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Dollar Tree, Jefferies Financial Group & more

A Tesla Inc. vehicle charges at a charging station in San Mateo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Jefferies Financial Group — Shares of the financial services firm jumped more than 14% following the company's third quarter earnings results. Jefferies earned $1.07 per diluted share, up from 15 cents in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue came in at $1.62 billion, and the company also increased its stock buyback program to $250 million.

Dollar Tree — The bargain retailer gained more than 1% after the company said it will resume its share repurchase program. Dollar Tree currently has $800 million remaining under the Board's previously authorized program, which was suspended in March 2020 in repose to uncertainties around Covid-19.

New Residential Investment — Shares of the REIT advanced 5% after the company said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 50%. The new dividend, which will be distributed on October 30, will be 15 cents.

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company slid 1%, building on the stock's 10.34% decline during the normal trading session. The steep loss followed the company's "Battery Day," during which CEO Elon Musk announced production developments including a more than 50% reduction in the cost of battery manufacturing.

