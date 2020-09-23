Trump has not been such an honest broker on Palestinian statehood, Saudi prince says

Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal has questioned President Donald Trump's role in recent peace talks between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Prince Turki said Trump had not been honest on the issue of Palestinian statehood. The prince added that his father, the late King Faisal, who ruled the kingdom in the 1960s and 1970s, would have been disappointed that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed onto the recent accord without a solution for the Palestinians.

"His (King Faisal's) decision to put oil sanctions on the United States after the Americans decided to give more aid to Israel during the Ramadan War [in 1973 was] for the reason to force the United States to be an honest broker between Israel [and] the Arab world," Prince Turki told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an interview from Jiddah.

"And I must say that President Trump has not been such an honest broker. So yes, I think the late king would have been disappointed."

A spokesperson for the White House wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

In 1973, King Faisal imposed an oil embargo on the U.S. and other countries that aided Israel during what Israel calls the Yom Kippur War. The king also stressed the need for Israel to withdraw from Arab territories occupied after the 1967 war.