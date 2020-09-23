New York attorney general opposes Eric Trump efforts to delay subpoena until after presidential election

Eric Trump speaks in Portsmouth, NH on Sept. 17, 2020. Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, makes a stop in Portsmouth during one stop on his 'Make America Great Again!' tour.

A lawyer for the New York attorney general's office argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, has no right to delay a subpoena for his testimony as part of an ongoing investigation until after the presidential election in November.

The lawyer, Matthew Colangelo, said during a court hearing that there is no good reason why a witness can stall complying with a subpoena demanding his testimony "on a claim of personal inconvenience." Eric Trump has pushed to delay his testimony until after Election Day.

"We simply can't delay compliance for another two months," Colangelo said.

The hearing in Manhattan court is being held to address Attorney General Letitia James' demand that the Trump Organization, top executive Eric Trump, and lawyers comply with subpoenas seeking documentation and testimony related to several Trump properties.

James is investigating whether the New York-based Trump Organization improperly inflated the values of several real estate assets on annual financial statements that were used to obtain loans, as well as to get economic and tax benefits related to those properties.

James has said that Eric Trump recently refused to be interviewed despite having agreed to do so.

Eric Trump's lawyers now say he is willing to be interviewed, but want the sit-down delayed until after the presidential election, in which his father is seeking re-election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"Mr. [Eric] Trump is asking for a further two-month delay ... to the middle of november in response to a subpoena that was served in may and where the parties agreed in early june on a date for his attendance," Colangelo said.

"Mr. Trump shouldn't be able to profit from his own dilatory conduct here."