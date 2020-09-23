Watch live — Fed's Neel Kashkari speaks at Harvard on coronavirus and the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to speak at a public health forum Wednesday hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Kashkari will be joined by Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, David Williams, Professor of Public Health and Chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences as well as Margaret Hamburg, Foreign Secretary at National Academy of Medicine and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The event is part of the "When Public Health Means Business" series that "virtually convenes luminaries from the realms of finance, industry and health to map a new path forward and ensure a better, safer future for all."

The coronavirus, which was first confirmed in the U.S. about eight months ago, has killed more than 200,000 people across the country as of Tuesday as U.S. officials rush to approve and manufacture a vaccine.

