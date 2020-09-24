Without federal support, experts say child care is likely to get more expensive for parents

Despite states allowing child-care providers to reopen their doors as the spring and summer stay-at-home orders lifted, attendance is still down and many centers have yet to get back into business.

About 35% of child-care centers and 21% of family child-care programs remain closed nationwide as of July, according to the latest data available from Child Care Aware of America released Thursday. Of the providers that are open, attendance and enrollment is significantly lower than it was at the start of the year.

That's due, in part, to state and local health guidelines limiting the number of children allowed in a classroom or facility in order to maintain social distancing. Child Care Aware found that 17 of the 32 states that reported attendance data say they've lost more than 25% of their capacity.

Providers are also struggling with higher operating costs caused by the need to source and purchase additional sanitization supplies and personal protective equipment for employees. Costs for licensed child-care centers have increased an average of 47%, according to a recent report by the Center for American Progress. Costs for home-based family child care has increased an average of 70%.

That could become a financial burden for parents, because centers may have to start increasing tuition and fees. About 35% of centers and home-based programs reported in July they already had to increase tuition, according to a survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children of more than 5,000 child-care providers nationwide. Another 28% hadn't yet decided.

"Child care was already in a bad place prior to prior to the pandemic," says Lynette Fraga, CEO of Child Care Aware. "This exacerbated price and cost and supply of quality child care."

Additionally, if child-care providers remain closed or are forced to close because of unsustainably high operating costs, that will reduce the number of children that programs can serve and may increase scarcity and drive up cost.

"Without significant public investment in our child-care system, providers are going to have to likely pass along extra costs related to Covid-19 to parents who are already struggling to stay afloat," Fraga says.