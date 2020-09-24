Cramer: ‘Don’t be aggressive’ but look to buy tech stocks like Apple that are way off highs

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to continue to take advantage of the September pullback in Big Tech.

While the FAANG names — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet's Google — largely bounced in early Thursday trading, they were all still down double-digits on a percentage basis from their recent highs.

Microsoft, which has followed a similar pattern, was also up.

"I do think that we're a little oversold, and you can pick at things that are down 20, 30 [percentage] points from the high," Cramer said "Squawk on the Street." "Don't be aggressive, please."

Cramer's comments came as premarket trading indicated a down open after Wednesday's plunge. Stocks initially fell. But about 30 minutes in, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive, and then went back and forth.