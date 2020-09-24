Nikola shares fall to new low on Wedbush downgrade, analyst says stock too risky to own

Trevor Milton CEO of Nikola Massimo Pinca | Reuters

Nikola shares tumbled Thursday to a record low since the company's public debut in early June after Wedbush downgraded the electric truck maker's stock to underperform from neutral. Shares sank to as low as $16.15 before recovering and trading above $20 at midday. Recently, the stock was down more than 8% at $19.39. The company's stock price has been roughly cut in half following fraud allegations made two weeks ago in a report by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. Wedbush cited the controversy around the company as well as the resignation on Monday of Nikola founder Trevor Milton as making the stock too risky to own. The firm, which also cited potential battery innovations from Tesla as reason for the downgrade, slashed its 12-month price target to $15 per share from $45 per share.

"The Nikola story changes with Trevor Milton gone from the company," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in an investor note Thursday morning. "Despite the controversy and noise surrounding Milton, he was the visionary, architect and internal/external force driving Nikola for the coming years and we believe he leaves a huge void that is hard to replace." Stephen Girsky, former vice chairman of General Motors and a member of Nikola's board, succeeded Milton as executive chairman. Hindenburg Research accused Milton of making false statements about the company's technology to attract investors and deals with other automakers.