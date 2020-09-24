Nvidia's acquisition of Arm could be a 'nightmare' for China, CLSA says

SINGAPORE — The "biggest challenge" for the Nvidia-Arm deal is getting regulatory approval from China, a managing director at an investment firm said this week.

That's because the Chinese government wants to avoid the "nightmare" of an American company owning Arm, which would open the door to possible intervention by the U.S. government to limit China's access to technology, said Sebastian Hou, managing director and head of technology research at CLSA.

In a deal worth $40 billion, U.S. graphics chip giant Nvidia has agreed to buy British chip designer Arm from SoftBank, the companies announced last week. Arm licenses chip designs to technology companies around the world and is "very crucial" for smartphones, Hou said.

The proposed transaction will need regulatory approval from the U.S., U.K., the European Union and China, the joint statement said. Nvidia is based in the U.S., while Arm is headquartered in the U.K., but both have offices in the EU, China and other regions.

Almost every smartphone sold today uses Arm technology. According to Arm, more than 180 billion chips with its processor cores and other components have been shipped around the world.

Chinese investors also hold the majority stake in Arm's China operations. That part of the business made up around 20% of Arm's revenues in the fiscal year ended March 2018, SoftBank said.