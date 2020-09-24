Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to buy a Welsh soccer club

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney are in talks to buy Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C.

Wrexham, which is owned by fans and is the third-oldest professional soccer club in the world, announced Wednesday that the two actors were interested in investing.

It said 1,223 people, or 97.5%, of its Wrexham Supporters Trust members, had voted in favor of continuing talks with the potential investors. Reynolds and McElhenney will now "put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

In a previous announcement, Wrexham said "two extremely well-known individuals of high net worth" hoped to buy all of the club's shares and planned to immediately invest £2 million ($2.6 million).