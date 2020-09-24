Stimulus standoff: What could prompt Congress to send more financial aid to Americans

A legislative stalemate in Washington is preventing Congress from getting more financial relief to millions of Americans who are facing financial hardship.

Despite that impasse, there are actually a handful of stimulus initiatives that leaders on both sides of the aisle agree on. They just have not been combined into one package or put forward as individual proposals, according to Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James.

The reason can be summed up with one word: politics, Mills said. However, those hoping for another aid package should not necessarily give up all hope.

"The most optimistic thing I can say is that, in D.C., things are impossible right up until the moment it's inevitable," Mills said.

More from Your Money Mindset:

What to know about buying life insurance amid pandemic

College kids worry about finances amid ongoing pandemic

Experts warn against using stimulus money for vacations

"We have been surprised by D.C. in the past, where something that has been declared dead finds a way of resurrecting itself because of an unseen catalyst," he said.

Lawmakers continued to discuss the state of the U.S. economy and a potential new legislative package during a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

If more stimulus aid isn't passed, spending will likely weaken and the approximately 11 million Americans who have lost payroll jobs may have a more difficult time getting back to work, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

"We will see that the economy has a harder time sustaining the growth that we've seen," Powell said. "That's the risk."