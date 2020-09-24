Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Penn, FedEx, Nikola, Goldman & more

Stifel upgraded the shipper and said it was a "winner" during the pandemic and that its parcel demand outlook was "healthy."

"The big move in FDX off the lows earlier this year has been warranted, in our view, as the world didn't come to an end, and FedEx has shown it is a 'winner' from this odd "pandemic" period. The company reported last week a strong fiscal first quarter- well ahead of Street expectations due to better volume, pricing, and margins. So, here we sit today - international airfreight capacity remains tight, UPS is saying it will be more focused on pricing, and the outlook is healthy for parcel demand. Is it too late to hop on the FDX bandwagon."