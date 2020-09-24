Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly, total 870,000

The number of first-time filers for unemployment benefits were slightly higher than expected last week as the labor market continues its sluggish recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 19 came in at 870,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected first-time claims at 850,000, down slightly from the previous week's 860,000.

"Bottom line, we have a mix of people going back to work because they are now greater incentivized to do so without the extra $600 per week and those that are still challenged in finding a job that matches their skills in this unfortunate pandemic landscape," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. He was referring to the expiration of the $600 a week in supplemental benefits paid to people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York and Georgia saw the biggest week-over-week increases in initial claims, the department said. Claims in New York jumped by more than 9,000 last week and first-time filers in Georgia rose by more than 6,000.