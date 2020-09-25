Asia stocks set to trade mixed following overnight Wall Street volatility

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed open following a volatile session overnight on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,110 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,087.82.
Shares in Australia looked set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,862.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,875.90.
Investors will monitor Chinese assets after FTSE Russell announced Thursday that Chinese government bonds are scheduled to be included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index starting October 2021.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks eked out small gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 52.31 points higher, or 0.2%, at 26,815.44. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to finish its trading day at 3,246.59 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to close at 10,672.27. The moves stateside came in a wild session that saw the Dow down more than 200 points at its session low and up more than 300 points at one point.
Investors will also watch developments on potential U.S. coronavirus stimulus. House Democrats are preparing a new $2.4 trillion stimulus plan as the party looks to restart negotiations with the White House following talks that fell apart last month.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 94.354 after rising from levels below 93 this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.43 per dollar, having weakened from levels below 104.4 against the greenback this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7057, following this week's slip from levels above $0.72.