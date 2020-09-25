Asia stocks set to trade mixed following overnight Wall Street volatility

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed open following a volatile session overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,110 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,087.82.

Shares in Australia looked set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,862.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,875.90.

Investors will monitor Chinese assets after FTSE Russell announced Thursday that Chinese government bonds are scheduled to be included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index starting October 2021.