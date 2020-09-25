Financial aid might fall short for these college students next year. Here’s why

Financial aid packages for next year might be woefully short for college students whose parents have lost their jobs amid the Covid-19 downturn.

Students can begin applying for financial aid as early as Oct. 1. That's the first day they can fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2021-22 school year.

Submitting that application is the first step toward obtaining scholarships, grants and loans.

Here's the catch: Funding for the 2021-22 school year is based on an applicant's 2019 income tax return.

Coronavirus has rocked the economy, with millions of people out of work.

That means those 2019 tax figures may not necessarily reflect the reality many families are facing — and they may end up with less aid at the outset.

Full-time undergraduate students received an average of $9,520 in grants, $4,410 in federal loans and $1,280 in other aid during the 2018-19 school year, according to the College Board.

That means students who file a FAFSA will need to talk to their school's financial aid office and let them know their 2019 income tax return may not reflect their current siutation.