Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Carnival, General Mills & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Deutsche upgraded the healthcare services company and said it had "compelling" valuation among other things.
"We believe Cardinal's medical segment is likely recovering faster than the company has assumed in its guidance and that its pharmacy segment business will prove stable too with results over the course of the fiscal year likely better than the company originally forecasted."
After a change in analyst coverage, Baird upgraded the software platform that searches and analyzes machine-generated data and said it likes the company's cloud "momentum."
"We are assuming coverage of Splunk given the company's alignment with our security coverage and our newly launched observability coverage. .. . Overall, we like Splunk given this cloud momentum, its continued leadership in security, and investments the company has made in IT Operations/observability.