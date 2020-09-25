Goldman Sachs picks the emerging market currencies to back when ‘the dust settles’

Goldman Sachs has marked out the Mexican peso as its top emerging market (EM) currency pick "once the dust settles" from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a note Thursday, Goldman strategists suggested that while it may be too early to engage with high-yield EM bets, with risks still prevalent and the dollar on the move, it is not too early to start thinking systematically about opportunities once the crisis subsides.

Co-Head of Global Foreign Exchange Kamakshya Trivedi and Head of EM Cross-Asset Research Caesar Maasry, along with a team of strategists, identified the peso as the most attractive among "high cyclical beta, high carry longs." It was closely followed by the South African rand (ZAR) and Russian ruble (RUB).

A currency carry trade is where investors borrow in a high-yielding currency to fund a trade with a low-yielding currency, aiming to capture the difference between the two rates. Cyclical beta is the currency's sensitivity to the broader economic cycle and market returns.

"The peso remains our top choice in this group: while it appears to have less 'room to run' than some other EM high-yielders, this week's sell-off means that USD/MXN still stands well over 10% higher than its pre-coronacrisis level of roughly 19," Trivedi and Maasry said in the note.

"From a medium-run perspective, the peso's combination of currency-supportive macro fundamentals and still-high yields make it an attractive choice."

The USD/MXN was hovering at around 22.2 on Friday morning.