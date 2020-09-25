Op-ed: The pandemic has forced firms to offer early retirement plans. Here’s what to consider before you decide to pack it in

With so many companies seeking to cut costs to survive the Covid-19-induced economic downturn, many corporate executives are now weighing the answer to a simple question: "Does it make sense to take an early retirement?"

I work closely with corporate executives from a wide range of Fortune 500 companies. These firms have seen their revenues decline in recent months and many are now changing their business model to reposition themselves. One immediate way to improve their bottom line and navigate today's volatile economic climate is to reduce the compensation and benefits paid out to top-tier executives and managers.

Fortunately, many of these companies are providing voluntary exit programs rather than surprising employees with an unexpected large layoff. These early retirement packages can give people more control over the timing of their departure and time to consider whether to participate in the program. If enough people accept the voluntary package, jobs may be spared for those who want or need to keep working.

More from Your Money Mindset:

What to know about buying life insurance amid pandemic

College kids worry about finances amid ongoing pandemic

Experts warn against using stimulus money for vacations

Over the past few weeks, I have had some conversations with several of my impacted clients and the overall feeling was that, while these executives weren't planning on leaving just yet, they didn't think they would ever see offers this good come along again.

To that point, nearly all of my executive clients at the Coca-Cola Co. applied for its "voluntary separation program," which includes some major incentives, including at least a year's pay plus a 20% bump. (The Coca-Cola Co. offered this package to about 4,000 employees working for corporate or Coca-Cola North America in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.)

For corporate executives staring at a possible early and unexpected retirement, here are some recommendations to determine if the package you've been offered is the right one for you:

Assess the emotional impact of leaving your long-time employer. While the decision to take an early retirement package is primarily a financial decision, there's more to it. When an executive begins diving into what leaving their job means for their family now and into the future, I usually see a raw, emotional response about the loss of a job — especially if a person has grown up with their company and given 20 years or more of service.