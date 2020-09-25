Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Mike Santoli's market notes: Tech finds some support, biggest outflow since '18, oversold enough?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
A man walks near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 31, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

  •  Mellow lift to the indexes, mostly about the old faves of Big Tech finding some support after weeks of liquidation. Tech led us up, then down – and maybe eventually up again?
  • The S&P has again found tentative footing in the same 3200-3230 area, for now, though the rally today only takes up into the disputed borderlands between short-term uptrend and breakdown.