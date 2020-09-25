Former MLB exec Jimmie Lee Solomon joins Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker at private equity firm

Former top Major League Baseball executive Jimmie Lee Solomon is joining Playrs, an operating firm under private holding company Turn2 Equity Partners.

Solomon will serve as president of Playrs. He said the group wants to raise $25 to $30 million to acquire start-up sports-related tech companies that lack capital because of by Covid-19.

"I think with the talent we have on our development team, that we'll be able to do that easily," Solomon said of the raise. The Turn2 group also includes Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette, and San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans.

Solomon spent 21 years at MLB under former commissioner Bud Selig, mostly overseeing baseball operations and development. He left the league in 2012.

He the framework for MLB's initial instant replay system in 2008. Solomon was also behind the decision to air the league's draft on MLB.com before ESPN picked up the rights to telecast the event in 2007.

In addition to helping establish MLB's Urban Youth Academy in Compton, California, Solomon is credited with advising Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson when he decided to pursue the National Football League over MLB.

Wilson referred to Solomon as a "confidant and mentor," in an email to CNBC.

"But I'm not alone, either," Wilson wrote. "Regardless of celebrity or stature, Jimmie Lee has dedicated his life to creating opportunities for athletes at all levels."

Solomon said Turn2 looks for tech firms "that serve sports" in the media and entertainment sectors.

"We want to make sure they fall into our vision," Solomon said, adding the firm is negotiating with several companies in performance and entertainment sectors.