Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Morgan Stanley says Apple's 20% pullback is great time to buy before new iPhone released

Yun Li@YunLi626
Chinese customers look at iphones at the official opening of the new Apple Store in the Sanlitun shopping area on July 17, 2020 in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Apple shares tumbled more than 20% from its record high in just a few weeks, and the pullback has created an attractive entry point ahead of the upcoming iPhone launch, according to Morgan Stanley.