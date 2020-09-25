Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

A hearse carrying the casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made history once more as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning.

The honor is considered one of the nation's highest distinctions for government and military leaders. A pioneering champion of gender equality, Ginsburg was the second female to serve on the nation's highest court and the leader of its liberal wing. She passed away last Friday at age 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ginsburg had lain in repose at the top of the Supreme Court's front steps.

Friday's ceremony, spearheaded by Democratic leader Speaker Nancy Pelosi, included a small circle of invited members of Congress and Ginsburg's family. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris were among those in attendance.

Notably absent from the Capitol service were top congressional Republicans Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Following the services, a private interment ceremony will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband, Martin, was buried in 2010.

As the nation remembers the late justice, a contentious political struggle continues with Republicans racing to fill the empty Supreme Court seat before the 2020 election. President Trump plans to announce his nominee on Saturday.

