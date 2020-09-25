Skip Navigation
Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Key Points
  • The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made history once more as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning. 
  • The honor is considered one of the nation's highest distinctions for government and military leaders.
  • As the nation remembers the late justice, a contentious political struggle continues with Republicans racing to fill the empty Supreme Court seat before the 2020 election.
A hearse carrying the casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where her body will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made history once more as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning. 

The honor is considered one of the nation's highest distinctions for government and military leaders. A pioneering champion of gender equality, Ginsburg was the second female to serve on the nation's highest court and the leader of its liberal wing. She passed away last Friday at age 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Read more: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ginsburg had lain in repose at the top of the Supreme Court's front steps.

Friday's ceremony, spearheaded by Democratic leader Speaker Nancy Pelosi, included a small circle of invited members of Congress and Ginsburg's family. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris were among those in attendance. 

Notably absent from the Capitol service were top congressional Republicans Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Following the services, a private interment ceremony will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband, Martin, was buried in 2010.

As the nation remembers the late justice, a contentious political struggle continues with Republicans racing to fill the empty Supreme Court seat before the 2020 election. President Trump plans to announce his nominee on Saturday.

A joint services military honor guard carries the casket of Justice Ginsburg

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Alex Brandon | Reuters

Justice Ginsburg's Casket ascends the steps of U.S. Capitol

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Joshua Robert | Reuters

Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer look on as Justice Ginsburg arrives at U.S. Capitol

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wipes her eyes as she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the Ginsburg family watch the casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrive at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The casket of Justice Ginsburg is carried through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol

The casket of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Caroline Brehman | Reuters

Military honor guard arrives at the Statuary Hall at the Capitol

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket is carried to lie in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020.
Chip Somodevilla | Reuters

Justice Ginsburg becomes the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Olivier Douliery | Reuters

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a ceremony for Justice Ginsburg

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a ceremony where U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020.
Greg Nash | Reuters

Opera singer Denyce Graves sings during the ceremony. 

Denyce Graves sings during a ceremony where U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020.
Chip Somodevilla | Reuters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during the ceremony

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a ceremony where U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020.
Greg Nash | Reuters

Members of Congress and guests pay their respects

Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Olivier Douliery | Reuters

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects

U.S. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects at a ceremony at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020.
POOL | REUTERS

Rest in peace

The casket of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is placed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol to lie in state, in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020.
Caroline Brehman | Reuters