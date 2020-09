A man walks a dog in the shade away from the midday sun past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2020.

One of the top technical analysts on Wall Street said Friday that the market was set up to take another leg down over the coming weeks ahead of the presidential election.

Stephen Suttmeier, chief equity technical strategist at Bank of America, said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that he expected the market to remain weak at least through October.

"We think we can still see continued downside volatility heading into the election," he said.