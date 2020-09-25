UBS has some high conviction stock ideas to ride out the many market currents into year-end

An employee secures the lid of a Valspar Corp. paint can for a customer inside a Lowe's store in Burbank, California.

Between the race for a Covid-19 vaccine and a presidential election in November, volatility is expected to be high for the rest of 2020. UBS found a handful of stocks it believes can navigate the cross currents of these risks.

The Wall Street firm screened from S&P 500 stocks that score high in production rebounds, pricing power, sensitivity to vaccine news and election risk based on potential tax impacts. UBS also looked for stocks with strong free cash flow and dividends and strong 2020 earnings estimates.

"With so many cross-currents and two-sided risks, last week we laid out a framework for investing that capitalizes on themes we think offer better asymmetry, accounting for risks," UBS strategist Keith Parker told clients. "We introduced a list of stocks that screened well within their sectors for exposure to those themes."