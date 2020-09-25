Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a press briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 32 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 1 million people across the globe since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year. World Health Organization officials have warned, however, that the virus is "not going away" and still has "a long way to burn."

"The energy has not gone out of this pandemic. There's a lot of energy left in this spring and this can drive the pandemic forward," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said last week.

New Covid-19 cases have spiked in some European countries, including in the U.K. where Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed the lifting of some lockdown measures in England. He said the country was at a "perilous turning point" and had to act now to stop the virus' spread.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.