What to watch today: Wall Street heads for first monthly decline since March

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a mixed Friday open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 looking at losses and the Nasdaq tracking higher. All three squeaked out gains in Thursday's volatile session. (CNBC) With four trading days left in September, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were tracking for their first monthly losses since March, a month in which all three benchmarks hit their coronavirus lows. The end of September also brings an end to the third quarter, which actually stands to return healthy gains. (CNBC) On Friday's economic calendar, the government reported a weaker-than-expected increase of 0.4% for August durable goods orders. Economists had expected a 1.5% advance. The strong July gain was revised slightly higher to 11.7%. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Costco (COST) reported quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. The warehouse retailer's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 11.4% compared to the 7.8% consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Costco also saw digital sales jump by 91% from a year earlier. Harley-Davidson (HOG) is close to a distribution deal with India's Hero MotoCorp, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. Harley had announced Thursday that it would stop sales and shut its India manufacturing plant, but the potential deal would allow Hero to import and sell Harley motorcycles in India. The European Union will appeal a July court decision that favored Apple (AAPL) in a dispute over tax breaks Apple received in Ireland. The EU's top court will rule on whether that tax deal constituted illegal state aid and whether a nearly $15 billion tax bill for Apple should be reinstated. Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google services experienced a brief shutdown Thursday evening, with users reporting issues with services like Gmail, YouTube, Google drive and the flagship search engine. Google is investigating the cause of the disruption, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The New York Times the company has ruled out a cyberattack. Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Susquehanna Financial upgraded the stock to "positive" from "neutral," following a 10% drop Thursday. The stock fell after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that certain slot-like machines that bet on old horse races were in violation of current law. However, both Churchill Downs and Susquehanna point out that Churchill Downs does not use the system specifically addressed in the court case. Boeing (BA) supplier Impresa filed for bankruptcy protection, stemming from the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet after two fatal plane crashes. The Max was a key source of revenue for privately held Impresa. Vail Resorts (MTN) lost $3.82 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the loss of $3.43 that analysts were anticipating, while the resort operator's revenue was below forecasts as well. Vail did say that it expects the number of season passes for this year to be roughly the same as a year ago.

WATERCOOLER