How Tesla, GM and others aim to fix electric vehicle range anxiety

The popularity and success of Tesla has proven there is demand for electric cars.

Automakers are investing billions into an electric-powered future. Last year, 143 new EV's launched around the globe. Analysts predict record growth of EV sales in 2021, especially in Europe and China.

But, in the U.S., electric vehicles sales represented less than 2% of all autos sold in 2019, according to the Edison Electric Institute. Several hurdles remain for the market to really take off. One of the biggest is charging.

CNBC explores the current state of electric vehicle charging and how automakers like Tesla, GM and companies like ChargePoint and Electrify America are adding charging infrastructure to increase electric vehicle adoption.



