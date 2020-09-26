The possibility of more campus closures has sparked a sudden interest in withdrawing from college before it's too late.

"All of us are counting down to the tuition deadline," said Carla Voight, 20, a junior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, referring to the last day students are eligible for some reimbursement if they leave school.

She worries that after that point, her classmates will be hard-pressed to get any money back, even if the campus closes and they are sent home.

Depending on when a student withdraws during a semester, a school's refund policy may reimburse a significant amount — specifically, if it's within the first month or so of the semester, although it varies by school.

More from Personal Finance:

Students argue distance learning should cost less

Colleges pass Covid-related expenses on to students

Will the pandemic force your college to go bankrupt?

However, refunds are typically offered on a sliding scale and most schools won't give any money back at all after the fifth week of classes. (At the University of Michigan, students can get half of their tuition refunded up until the sixth week of school.)

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of colleges and universities have said they will offer refunds of fees and room and board if students are sent home, although the reimbursement policies vary from school to school — and nearly all of them have drawn the line at tuition.

Now, those policies are being put to the test with cases of Covid-19 spiking at campuses across the country. Many of the colleges and universities that had reopened are reverting to distance learning.

"There's no reason for schools to stay open other than student tuition," Voight said. "Once that's locked in, there is no reason to stay open."