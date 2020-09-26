'Dumb money' is fueling one of the biggest lies on Wall Street, researcher says

"Nobody likes to be average."

That idea is reinforcing "one of the big lies from Wall Street" as retail investors turn to platforms such as Robinhood to try their hands at stock-picking, Larry Swedroe, chief research officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners and co-author of "The Incredible Shrinking Alpha," told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

The rush of retail traders to the stock market during this year's volatility has romanticized stock-picking in a potentially dangerous way, said Swedroe, whose latest book is just out in its second edition.

"That's what Wall Street tells you — we could do better than average — which of course is possible to do," Swedroe said. "But the fact is that's one of the big lies from Wall Street."

"We know that if you just passively invest in these index funds, you get market returns, which means you outperform or get higher than average returns than the vast majority of active investors," he said.

Over the long term, that tends to hold true. Most active managers underperform the S&P 500 over the intermediate and long term, with 92% of large-cap funds underperforming the passive index over the last 15 years, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The few who outperform usually have a technological edge over other active managers and the ability to "exploit" the small-but-growing community of retail investors that some on Wall Street have labeled dumb money for their lack of experience, Swedroe said.

"They're exploiting the 'dumb' Robinhood investors. That's where their edge is," he said. "They're not generally trying to pick stocks, time the market. They're trying to exploit mostly micro-inefficiencies, which they're able to do."

One way to curb that exploitation could be to levy "a very small transactions tax" on those firms "and use that to fund the SEC and make it a stronger, better organization," he said.

The most important thing for individual investors to remember is not to take on too much risk, Swedroe said.

"You can be highly involved in the markets without being on Robinhood and day trading," he said. "If you really want to keep it very simple, you can basically own a Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund for the U.S., a Vanguard Total International Fund and own a Treasury bond or, better even yet, build your own portfolio of [certificates of deposit], and that's all you need."

As for the Robinhood traders, they need to ask themselves a few key questions anytime they decide to buy a stock, Swedroe said.

"Who's on the other side of the trade that's selling that stock to me?" he said. "Since we know 90% of the trading is done by big institutions, they'll likely have far more information [than] me, so, why am I buying when they're selling?"

"If they don't have an edge over these big institutions, they're likely playing the losers' game, which they should stop playing unless it's purely entertainment like we go to the casinos in Vegas," he said.