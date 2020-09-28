College acceptance rates for transfer students may rise due to coronavirus

If you are thinking of switching colleges, the coronavirus crisis could give you a leg up. With a number of undergraduates sitting this semester out, and many international students unable to enter the U.S., some colleges and universities are well below their enrollment numbers for the 2020-2021 academic year. "This has proven to be a boon for students wanting to change schools," said Christopher Rim, founder and CEO of Command Education. "Many are taking advantage of the lack of competition, knowing that schools have too many openings and not enough enrolled." More from Personal Finance:

Will the pandemic force your college to go bankrupt? Six in 10 admissions officials said they were "very concerned" about meeting their institution's enrollment goals for this fall, while another 30% said they were "concerned," according to a recent survey of college and university admissions officers by Inside Higher Ed. More than three-quarters, or 78%, of colleges said they would increase recruitment of transfer students, the report found. "These schools are also desperate for tuition dollars," Rim added. "If they can recoup half the year, they are going to do that."

Rim said his office has been inundated with calls from eager applicants. "We're seeing a record-breaking number of students applying as transfer students to their dream schools," he said. "We have twins who are currently at Northeastern who are interested in transferring to Stanford and students from Lehigh who are aiming to get into their dream school, University of Pennsylvania." For the first time, even students in their junior year are considering a switch, Rim said. "I have never seen this."