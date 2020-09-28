Coronavirus live updates: Positivity rate tops 25% in some Midwest states; small businesses create succession plans

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus are rising by at least 5% in more than half of U.S. states, as of Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Several states are seeing weekly growth in average daily new cases that far exceeds that 5% benchmark — the seven-day average of new infections in North Carolina is 60% higher than a week ago; in New Mexico, 55% higher; and in Wyoming, 45% higher. Daily infections remain steady in 12 states and are falling in 12 states as well as the District of Columbia. Arizona, which earlier this summer saw a dangerous spike in transmission, now reports a seven-day average of new cases that is 40% lower than the previous period.