If you’re still waiting for financial relief, stimulus payment deadline is Sept. 30

If you're still waiting on $500 stimulus payments for your children, time is running out to meet a deadline to make sure the government gets that money to you.
The IRS has set Wednesday, Sept. 30 for federal beneficiaries who were shut out of those dependent payments to submit their information to the agency's so-called non-filers tool.
The stimulus checks were authorized by Congress this spring to help low- and middle-income families cope with the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis. It included payments of up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 per child under 17.
Some federal beneficiaries received payments that did not include the $500 payments for their children.
Those who are eligible to submit information on behalf of their eligible dependents by the Sept. 30 deadline include those who are receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits; Supplemental Security Income, or SSI; Railroad Retirement benefits; Veterans Affairs Compensation or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension benefits.
If you have already submitted information on behalf of your children or have filed a 2018 or 2019 federal tax return, you do not need to use the tool.
If you have already used the non-filer tool, you do not need to do anything more, according to the IRS. The agency will automatically send the money in October.
Notably, another deadline is approaching for individuals and families who never received a stimulus payment and who typically do not typically file tax returns because they have little or no income.
Those people have until Oct. 15 to use the same non-filer tool to submit their information and get their payment this year. If they miss the deadline, they will still receive a credit if they file a federal tax return next year.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.