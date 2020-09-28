The U.S. is 'not in a good place' as daily coronavirus cases grow beyond 40,000, Fauci says

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020.

The United States is "not in a good place" as colder months loom and the number of newly reported coronavirus cases continues to swell beyond 40,000 people every day, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

Covid-19 cases were growing by 5% or more, based on a weekly average to smooth out daily reporting, in 26 states as of Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Montana, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming reached record-high averages.

Cases grew by nearly 9% nationwide compared with a week ago, moving just above 44,300 new cases on average as of Sunday, according to Hopkins data.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said for weeks that the U.S. is reporting an "unacceptably high" number of new coronavirus cases every day. The country should aim for daily new cases below 10,000, not around 40,000 as it currently stands, he said.

"There are states that are starting to show an uptick in cases and even some increase in hospitalizations in some states," Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview aired on Monday.

"And I hope not, but we very might well start seeing increases in deaths," Fauci said. "That's really something that I had discussed some time ago as something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold."