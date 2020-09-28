Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 410 points

The Dow climbed 410.10 points, or 1.5%, to close at 27,584.06. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6% to 3,351.60. The Nasdaq Composite popped 1.9% to 11,117.53. A slew of corporate deals and optimism around a potential coronavirus deal jolted stocks to start the week

Pelosi optimistic a deal is still possible

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that a last-minute coronavirus aid deal remains on the table as House Democrats try to forge ahead on a smaller aid package costing about $2.4 trillion. Pelosi also said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to talk on Monday. Still, that price tag is well above what Republican leadership has indicated it will support for a new package.

Devon Energy, Caesars jump on corporate deals

Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced they will move forward with a merger of equals, sending their stocks up 11.1% and 16.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, Caesars Entertainment disclosed a cash offer to buy London-based William Hill for 2.9 billion pounds. Shares of Caesars were up 2%.

What happens next?

Consumer confidence numbers are set for release Tuesday. 

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.