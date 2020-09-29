5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks to extend late surge in dismal September

A person walks in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on September 21, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday morning, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the third straight session. The Nasdaq, led by a continued bounce in tech stocks, was up 1.9% on Monday. The S&P 500 and Dow were up 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. While recent gains chipped away at a terrible September of trading, all three stock benchmarks were still on track for their first monthly declines since March. However, for the third quarter, their strong gains remained intact and so were their more than 50% increases from their March 23 coronavirus lows.

2. Covid-19 takes over 1 million lives around the world

Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and who died later that day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 8, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare | Reuters

Covid-19 has now taken over 1 million lives globally since the new coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China late last year and then spread around the world. More than 20% of the fatalities and the world's total cases of over 33 million are in the U.S. Declared a pandemic over six months ago, the proliferation of Covid-19 shuttered businesses and schools everywhere, wreaking havoc on global economies and leaving millions and millions of people unemployed.

3. Trump, Biden set for their first presidential debate

Students stand in for U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden as technicians prepare the stage for their first presidential debate on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. September 28, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their first presidential debate Tuesday night at a time when Covid-19 has severely curtailed their campaign appearances. For Wall Street, it is Biden's to lose, and if he does, some analysts see it potentially weakening his chances of winning the November election, which in turn could be a positive for stocks. Investors are uneasy about the former vice president's plans to raise taxes. A perceived debate draw could hamper the markets that desire clarity as national polls, still in Biden's favor, have been narrowing.

4. Pelosi, Mnuchin set to talk about new stimulus

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Tuesday about narrowing their differences on additional Covid-19 economic stimulus. They spoke by phone Sunday and Monday, trying to jumpstart negotiations that broke down early last month. House Democrats on Monday unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion relief bill, which lopped $1.2 trillion off their original legislation. But that's still nearly a trillion dollars more than what the president has indicated he'd be willing to sign.

5. Tens of thousands of airlines jobs at risk this week

Pilots talk after exiting a Delta Airlines flight at the Ronald Reagan National Airport on July 22, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Michael A. McCoy | Getty Images