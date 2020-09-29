Amazon One lets users enter some of the company's stores and buy products with the palm of their hand.

Amazon wants to speed up shopping trips by letting users pay with the palm of their hand.

The company on Tuesday launched Amazon One, a new biometric technology that enables shoppers to enter and pay for items at stores by placing their palm over a scanning device. In order for it to work, users first have to connect their palm to a stored credit card. After that, users are able to pay with their hand.

To start, Amazon One will be an entry option at two of its dozens of cashierless Amazon Go stores, located near its Seattle headquarters. Over time, Amazon plans to introduce the technology at more of its physical stores in the coming months.

Amazon also hopes to sell the palm-scanning technology to other companies like retailers, stadiums and office buildings. The company said it's already in "active discussions with several potential customers."

It's a model Amazon has experimented with before. In March, Amazon said it will begin selling the technology powering its cashierless stores, called "Just Walk Out," which allows shoppers to enter a store by scanning an app and then exit without waiting in line. Cameras and sensors track what items customers choose and charge them when they leave.