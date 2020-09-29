Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed; ZTO Express listing in Hong Kong ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start, as investors await the Hong Kong debut of logistics firm ZTO Express.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract was at 23,485 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,380. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,511.62.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, looked poised to rise. The SPI futures contract was at 5,982.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,952.30.

On the corporate news front, investors will watch out for ZTO Express shares, which are set to go public in Hong Kong on Tuesday at an offer price of 218 Hong Kong dollars ($28.13) per share. The firm will be the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company to debut in the city.

Meanwhile, shares of Taiwanese Apple suppliers Hon Hai Precision Industry (also known as Foxconn), Wistron and Pegatron will be watched following a Reuters report that the firms plan to invest nearly $900 million in India in the next five years as part of a new production-linked incentive scheme.