Democrats' new $2.2 trillion bill includes a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks

The big question over whether Congress will pass another coronavirus stimulus bill is, will they or won't they?

From jobs to savings to retirement plans, the coronavirus pandemic has upended many Americans' financial lives. And that has resulted in millions of people facing serious financial hardship. They are hoping for more relief, including expanded federal unemployment benefits and a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks as the American economy continues to cope with challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, House Democrats have introduced a new, updated bill that reduces the total size of the aid they previously sought with the aim of appeasing Republicans.

The proposal, still dubbed the HEROES Act, includes a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

This time, they are calling for more generous terms than the first checks that were dispersed in the spring, which would lead to more people qualifying for the money.