Disney+ now lets you watch movies with friends no matter where you are

Disney+ rolled out a new feature in the U.S. on Tuesday that lets you watch movies and TV shows with your friends no matter where you are. You can launch it and stream the same movie as someone across the country, for example.

It's a convenient feature to add right now, since most of us are stuck at home and can't watch movies and TV shows with friends like we normally would. And it might help Disney attract new subscribers, since people will be able to watch together.

Up to seven people can watch at once, and each user has the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward for the whole group, keeping everyone in sync. It works on the Disney+ website, on the Android and iPhone apps, smart TVs and connected devices.

Disney is the latest streaming company to launch a co-watching feature as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps millions at home. Disney-owned Hulu introduced Hulu Watch Party in late May, while Amazon added a co-watching feature to Prime Video in June.