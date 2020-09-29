Google's smaller rivals say it's not playing fair after record EU antitrust fine

Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android, Chrome and Apps for Google Inc., speaks during the Google I/O Annual Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 25, 2014. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — Google is still engaged in anti-competitive practices in the mobile search market, according to its smaller competitors, who claim a record antitrust fine from the European Union has done little to reduce the tech giant's dominance. The company announced late Monday the results of a quarterly auction to decide the winners of its so-called "choice screen," which lets Android users in Europe pick their default search engine when setting up their smartphone. The process was introduced last year to appease EU antitrust regulators following their 4.3 billion euro ($5 billion) fine on Google over unfair practices related to its mobile operating system. Google's latest auction results show that Microsoft was the main winner across most major European markets, with its Bing search engine coming out on top in the U.K., Germany, France and 10 other countries. Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo, which has previously found success with the bidding process, this time features in just four markets — Bulgaria, Croatia, Iceland and Liechtenstein. "Despite DuckDuckGo being robustly profitable since 2014, we have been priced out of this auction because we choose to not maximize our profits by exploiting our users," the company wrote in a blog post. "In practical terms, this means our commitment to privacy and a cleaner search experience translates into less money per search. This means we must bid less relative to other, profit-maximizing companies."

"The current remedy is not a remedy at all — it is fundamentally rigged by Google to benefit Google. The Commission has said they have been waiting on data to act: such data is now available. To expedite this process, we are sending the (EU) Commission our data that demonstrates exactly how the current process inevitably eliminates DuckDuckGo." Ecosia, a search engine that invests its profits into planting trees, also lost out in the auction. It won a spot in just one small market, Slovenia. Google commands an overwhelming majority of the mobile search market in Europe, with its Android system running on almost 75% of the world's smartphones. "We've long asserted that this pay-for-play model would force out purpose-driven businesses from the Android platform, and here is the proof of that," said Ecosia CEO Christian Kroll. "Ecosia is the biggest Europe-based search engine, yet users can barely access us in Android via the auction screen." It's worth noting that some lesser-known players, like PrivacyWall and info.com, did make the cut in the latest auction.

Google's defense

Google maintains that the auction process "allows search providers to decide what value they place on appearing in the choice screen and to bid accordingly." The company says it is designed to ensure that no search engine is prioritized over another and that the results are determined through competitive bidding. "Android provides people with unprecedented choice in deciding which applications they install, use and set as default on their devices," a Google spokesperson told CNBC. "In developing the choice screen for Europe, we carefully balanced providing users with yet more choice while ensuring that we can continue to invest in developing and maintaining the open-source Android platform for the long-term."