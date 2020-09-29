2020 presidential debate live updates: Biden and Trump get ready to square off

This is CNBC's live blog covering the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden. It will be the first of three presidential debates over the next four weeks. There will be a vice presidential debate, between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, next Wednesday. Election Day is Nov. 3, but many people are already casting their ballots, so tonight could have a real-time impact on the race.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET. This blog will be updated throughout the evening. There will be a live stream of the debate below, as well.