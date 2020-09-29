Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, RH, Hershey & more

Argus upgraded the restaurant hospitality company and owner of brands like Olive Garden and said it thinks the company has "turned the corner" and is benefiting from dining rooms re-opening and expanded takeout options.

"Management expects further progress in the second quarter, with the comp decline moderating to 18%, EBITDA of $200-$215 million, and EPS of $0.65-$0.75. We think this guidance is achievable as the company has now reopened more than 90% of its restaurant dining rooms (albeit at limited capacity), and continues to benefit from efforts to expand takeout and delivery orders and simplify its menu. We also expect Darden to continue its record of positive earnings surprises over the past six quarters."