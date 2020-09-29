What to watch today: Wall Street looks to extend late surge in dismal September

On today's economic calendar, the S&P/Case-Shiller report on July home prices is out at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference Board issues its September consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. This afternoon, semiconductor maker Micron Technology (MU) issues quarterly earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Covid-19 has now killed more than 1 million people since the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China late last year and then spread around the world. The U.S. accounts for more than 20% of global fatalities and over 33 million infections. Declared a pandemic over six months ago, Covid-19 has shuttered businesses and schools everywhere, wreaking havoc on global economies and leaving millions and millions of people unemployed. (CNBC)



* Timeline of insidious path coronavirus took around the world (CNBC)

* Medical historian compares the coronavirus to the 1918 flu pandemic (CNBC)

* Health-care workers share stories from the front lines (CNBC)

* Coronavirus shifts power balance in air travel to last-minute leisure passengers (CNBC)

* How U.S. economic response to the pandemic stacks up to rest of world (CNBC)

The CDC has issued new guidance that discouraged Americans from packing into shopping malls or standing in long lines before, on or after Thanksgiving. The agency added Black Friday, which recently has become a multiday event, to a list of activities with a higher likelihood of contributing to the spread of Covid-19. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their first presidential debate Tuesday night at a time when Covid-19 has severely curtailed their campaign appearances. Investors are uneasy about the former vice president's plans to raise taxes. However, a perceived debate draw could also hamper markets, which desire clarity as national polls, still in Biden's favor, narrow. (CNBC)



* Pelosi: Trump's reported massive debt load raises 'a national security question (MSNBC)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Tuesday about narrowing their differences on additional Covid-19 economic stimulus. They spoke by phone Sunday and Monday, trying to jumpstart negotiations that broke down early last month. House Democrats on Monday unveiled a new, trimmed down $2.2 trillion relief bill. (CNBC)

As Washington debates new stimulus, the nation's airlines and their unions are lobbying Congress for another $25 billion in coronavirus aid to delay tens of thousands of furloughs for another six months. The original $25 billion in federal pandemic relief in March and a related prohibition on workforce reductions expires Thursday. (AP)

Two women have come forward with formal sexual assault allegations against Nikola (NKLA) founder Trevor Milton, accusing the 38-year-old billionaire in complaints filed with Utah authorities of sexual abuse when both women were 15 years old. Last week, Milton resigned as executive chairman after short seller Hindenburg Research released a report detailing fraud allegations. Earlier this month, General Motors (GM) agreed to take an 11% stake in Nikola and enter a production alliance. (CNBC)

LVMH (MC-FR) has filed a countersuit against Tiffany (TIF), in a bid to walk away from the $16.2 billion takeover that would have been the biggest ever in the luxury industry. LVMH accused Tiffany of financial mismanagement during the coronavirus pandemic. (CNBC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former Amazon finance manager and two family members with insider trading, alleging they made about $1.4 million from unlawful trading. The agency alleges Laksha Bohra had access to confidential information ahead of the company's quarterly and annual earnings reports. (CNBC)



* Amazon launches $4.99 per month personal shopping service for men (TechCrunch)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will begin providing same-day delivery, just in time for the holiday season, and as more people than ever are shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic. Bed Bath & Beyond is partnering with Instacart and Target-owned Shipt. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) is in advanced talks to invest up to $25 billion in India-based conglomerate Tata Group's "super app," according to a report in the Mint newspaper. The app is set to launch in December or January, and would offer a wide range of products sold by Tata's consumer business.

Alphabet 's (GOOGL) Google unit will require app developers that distribute apps through the Google Play store to use its in-app payment system, which takes a 30% fee. Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT) are among those who prompt Android users to pay them directly using a credit card. (CNBC)

Intermittent fasting, in which eating is restricted to a specific window of time, does not help dieters lose weight, according to a University of California, San Francisco researchers. A 12-week UCSF study of 116 overweight people found no statistically significant difference in weight loss between those who restricted eating to a specific eight-hour period every day and those who did not. (CNBC)