Watch live: Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing as New York reports coronavirus clusters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference on Tuesday as the state reports a slight uptick in its Covid-19 infection rate, which has remained below 1% for over a month.

On Monday, Cuomo told reporters on a press call that health officials are trying to pinpoint where the growing number of cases are coming from by investigating specific zip codes in the New York City area.

"Brooklyn is a major contributor in the number of cases," Cuomo told reporters on the call, saying the borough had a local positivity rate of 2.6%. New York's Orange and Rockland counties also contributed to the state's overall increased rate, he said.

The increase in cases is a troubling sign for the state as it prepares to reopen restaurants for indoor dining and schools for in-person learning in its most populous city. Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city reported a local positivity rate over 3% — the highest that figure has been in months.

