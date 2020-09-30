Alibaba expects cloud business to turn profitable for the first time within the next few months

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba's cloud computing business is expected to become profitable in this current fiscal year, for the first time, finance chief Maggie Wu said on Wednesday.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's current fiscal year began in April and ends on March 31, 2021.

That will be a welcome announcement for investors who have seen cloud computing as a very critical component for the company's future growth. Current chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang told CNBC in a 2018 interview that cloud computing would be Alibaba's "main business" in the future.

In a speech on Wednesday, Zhang called the technology a "growth engine" but said the world is in a "nascent stage of the global cloud era."

The Alibaba CEO said cloud computing is "the kind of opportunity that comes only once in a generation."

Alibaba's CFO Wu also said its Cainiao logistics arm is expected to turn operating cash flow positive in the current fiscal year.