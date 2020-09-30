Baidu's voice assistant and smart device business is valued at $2.9 billion after cash injection

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese internet giant Baidu has raised an undisclosed sum of money for its business division focused on voice assistants and smart devices.

The new funding for Baidu's "Smart Living Group" (SLG) values that business at 20 billion yuan or $2.9 billion. CPE, Baidu Capital and IDG Capital participated in the investment round.

Baidu runs a platform called DuerOS which it calls a conversational artificial intelligence system. DuerOS allows devices to use Baidu's voice assistant so users can communicate with hardware by speaking to it. For example, Baidu has its own range of smart devices under a brand called Xiaodu which includes speakers and wireless earphones all equipped with its voice assistant.

But DuerOS is also an open platform, meaning other hardware makers can also install it on their devices.

The outside funding will give a cash injection to one of Baidu's divisions that could be key to its long-term growth as it faces stiff competition in its core business. Baidu is China's biggest search engine and makes money from advertising.

China's advertising market has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-pandemic, digital ad spending in China was forecast to rise 13% in 2020, according to eMarketer. The research firm now estimates it will rise only 5%, to $75.33 billion.