Coronavirus live updates: Pharma stocks rise on drug news; 15-minute test gets the go-ahead in Europe

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, fielded questions on the coronavirus pandemic during the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night. Biden called for more widespread mask mandates and cautious reopenings, and Trump pushed for a resumption of economic activity and claimed a vaccine was "weeks away." Pharmaceutical companies developing the vaccine candidates and Trump's own health officials have maintained a successful, safe vaccine will not be widely unavailable until the middle of next year.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: